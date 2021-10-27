Tribe given land where ancestors survived near-annihilation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The land where the Rhode Island Narragansett tribe survived near-annihilation in a battle with English colonists in 1675 has been transferred to the tribe. The transfer of the land from the Rhode Island Historical Society was finalized Friday. The Public’s Radio reported that tribe members gathered Saturday in the woods in South Kingstown at a monument commemorating what they believe to be the site of the Great Swamp Massacre. The battle was fought on Dec. 19, 1675. Hundreds of tribal members were killed.