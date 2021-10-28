Decorating a cake with glitter? Check that it’s edible

By CANDICE CHOI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — They can make cakes sparkle, but decorative glitters can contain toxic metals and aren’t always safe to eat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in a report that the products known as “luster dust” aren’t all meant to be eaten, even if they are labeled “nontoxic.” Some should be used for display only. The report Thursday cites past investigations by health officials in Rhode Island and Missouri that traced illnesses to baked goods using dusts containing metals. The Food and Drug Administration says companies making edible glitters and dusts are required to include a list of ingredients on labels.