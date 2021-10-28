Vaccine reluctance in Eastern Europe brings high COVID cost

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is suffering through a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths, along with other parts of Eastern Europe. While vaccines are plentiful, there is widespread reluctance to get them in many countries. Only about 16% of Ukraine’s 41 million people are fully vaccinated, the second lowest rate in Europe after Armenia. Experts say the slow pace of vaccinations is rooted in a variety of factors, including public distrust of government officials, past experiences with other vaccines, misinformation on social media and some resistance from Orthodox religious figures. Elsewhere, Russia on Thursday reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours — its largest daily toll since the pandemic began. The Kremlin has ordered a national nonworking period starting this week and lasting until Nov. 7.