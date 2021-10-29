Polish lawmakers to keep working on ‘Stop LGBT’ legislation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers have voted to continue work on legislation dubbed “Stop LGBT,” which would ban pride parades and other public gatherings or actions deemed to “promote” same-sex relationships. Dominated by the right-wing ruling coalition, the parliament voted Friday to send the proposal to the interior affairs commission. At its initial reading Thursday, the proposal drew strong condemnation from opposition lawmakers. The proposed legislation would ban gatherings that question that marriage is heterosexual, or that promote same-sex relationships or adoption. It was not clear when the full chamber would again debate on the proposal.