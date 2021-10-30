Kuwait, UAE join Saudi Arabia with measures against Lebanon

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese politicians are in contact with foreign officials to try find a resolution to a diplomatic row between Lebanon and Gulf nations led by Saudi Arabia triggered by comments of a Cabinet minster in Lebanon on the war in Yemen. Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates followed the Saudis and Bahrain with punishable measures against Lebanon Saturday, increasing pressure on the small, crisis-hit country. Lebanon’s information minister has described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.