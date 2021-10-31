Biden to tell Erdogan that US and Turkey must avoid crises

By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to tell Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a Sunday morning meeting at the Group of 20 summit that the two nations need to find ways to avoid crises with each other. The alliance has been tested recently by a threat to no longer recognize the U.S. envoy and by Turkey’s purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. A U.S. senior administration official says the two leaders also plan to discuss regional issues involving Syria and Libya. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss the upcoming conversation between Biden and Erdogan.