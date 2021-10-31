Fate of Lebanon minister after row with Gulf stirs division

By SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — The diplomatic row between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia is aggravating divisions in Lebanon, already reeling from an economic meltdown and social tension. Pressure is mounting on Lebanese leaders to remove a Cabinet minister whose comments on the war in Yemen sparked the spat with the Saudis. The head of the country’s Maronite Catholic Church called for “decisive action” in his Sunday sermon, suggesting he wanted the minister to resign. The Lebanese-Saudi Business Council and other Lebanese politicians have called for his removal to protect the interests of Lebanese living in the Gulf. But allies of Kordahi are protesting the calls, saying his removal would be submitting to “extortion” from Gulf states.