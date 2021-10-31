Man with knife injures 17 people on Tokyo train, starts fire

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Police and witnesses say a man dressed in Batman’s Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows. The Tokyo Fire Department says 17 passengers were injured, including three seriously. The 24-year-old suspect was arrested. He reportedly told police he wanted to kill and get a death penalty. Footage showed firefighters, police officials and paramedics rescuing the passengers, many of whom escaped through windows. NHK TV says the suspect, after stabbing passengers, poured a liquid and set fire, which partially burned seats. One witness says train doors were closed and he hurt his shoulder when he jumped from a window onto the platform.