DNA inside conch shell leads to suspect in 2001 homicide

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say DNA recovered from the interior of a conch shell thought to have been used as a weapon in the 2001 killing of a Massachusetts woman has led to the indictment on a murder charge of the victim’s half-brother. The Bristol district attorney says 53-year-old David Reed was indicted last week in connection with the death of Rose Marie Moniz inside her New Bedford home. Reed is currently in custody pending arraignment. It could not be determined if he had an attorney. Investigators determined the 41-year-old Moniz had been beaten to death with a fireplace poker, a conch shell and a cast iron kettle.