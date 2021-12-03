Iran nuclear talks pause, will reconvene in Vienna next week

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say diplomats negotiating in Vienna to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have paused after five days of talks to consult with their governments, and will reconvene next week. The European Union official chairing the meeting said there had been some progress, but further “convergence” was necessary. EU diplomat Enrique Mora told reporters Friday that negotiators “have substantial challenges ahead, time is not unlimited, there is an obvious sense of urgency. He added that ”above all we need a certain convergence of policy to start negotiations. The so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action has effectively been on life support since the United States pulled out under then-President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran in 2018.