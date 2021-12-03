Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting

By COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE

Associated Press

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Michigan says the parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a high school have been caught early Saturday. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody in Detroit. A business owner located a vehicle late Friday that officials said was tied to the couple. A prosecutor has charged the Crumbleys with involuntary manslaughter. Officials say their son, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, opened fire at Oxford High School on Tuesday. Four people were fatally shot and seven other people were wounded. The teen is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes.