Portugal’s interior minister quits after series of scandals

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s interior minister has resigned after a series of gaffes and missteps that could have made him a political liability for his center-left Socialist Party ahead of elections for a new government on Jan. 30. Eduardo Cabrita, whose department oversees internal security, including police, the immigration service and firefighters, said Friday he was standing down because opposition parties are “exploiting politically” his recent difficulties over a deadly road accident involving his official car. Cabrita has been part of the Socialist government since 2015 but has been dogged by scandals that several times looked likely to bring about his resignation.