Israeli police questioned on Palestinian attacker’s shooting

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s Justice Ministry says that two police officers have been brought in for questioning following the shooting death of a Palestinian who stabbed an Israeli man in east Jerusalem. Israeli police shot the Palestinian dead after he stabbed and wounded an ultra-Orthodox Jew just outside Jerusalem’s Old City. A widely circulated video shot by a bystander appeared to show an officer from Israel’s paramilitary Border Police shooting the attacker when he was already lying on the ground. The incident prompted calls for an investigation. The Justice Ministry’s police investigations unit said Sunday the officers were released without any conditions after being questioned.