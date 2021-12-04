Police shoot Palestinian attacker after Jerusalem stabbing

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police shot a Palestinian after he stabbed and wounded an ultra-Orthodox Jew near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem’s Old City. The crowded area is often the scene of demonstrations and clashes. The Magen David Adom emergency service said it treated an ultra-Orthodox man in his 20s, saying he was in moderate to severe condition. It said the attacker “was shot down.” It was not immediately clear if the attacker was killed. Video circulated online appeared to show police shooting him while he was already lying on the ground.