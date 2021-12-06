Japan has 3rd omicron case as Kishida vows strict response

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has confirmed a third case of the new omicron COVID-19 variant. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Monday that the third infection was a traveler from Italy who had tested positive for the new strain upon his arrival at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Dec. 1. The official added that the traveler has since been in isolation. Speaking before Parliament, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to take strict measures based on a worst-case scenario of a possible resurgence of infections. Japan’s previous government faced criticisms that it was too relaxed in its anti-virus measures. Japan has virtually banned all foreign entrants as an emergency precaution.