Turkey says mosque attacks on Cyprus won’t go ‘unanswered’

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says attacks on Muslim houses of worship on Cyprus would “not go unanswered” following reports of an attempted arson attack on a mosque on the southern, internationally-recognized Greek Cypriot part of the divided island. Turkey’s pro-government Daily Sabah newspaper said at least one suspect was detained following a Dec. 2 attempt to burn the Grand Mosque in the city of Larnaca. No one was hurt in the incident. Erdogan said Monday that Cyprus would have “a heavy price to pay” if attacks continue. Cyprus split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece.