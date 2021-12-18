Fear of extremes driving voters in Chile presidential runoff

By PATRICIA LUNA and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans are electing their next president following a polarizing campaign. The vote pits a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump against a millennial former student protest leader who promises to attack nagging inequality in Latin America’s most advanced economy. Conservative José Antonio Kast finished ahead in the first round of voting last month but failed to secure a majority of votes, setting up a head-to-head runoff against Gabriel Boric, who trailed him by about two percentage points. Recent polls have shown an advantage for Boric, although sometimes within the margin or error. In recent days, both candidates have tried to appeal to more centrist voters.