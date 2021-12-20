Biden welcomes puppy to White House; no word on promised cat
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has a new puppy. The dog’s name is Commander, and President Joe Biden shared a photo on his Twitter account on Monday. Biden added a caption that said, “Welcome to the White House, Commander.” He provided no other information about the canine. CNN reported shortly before the president’s post that the puppy appeared to be a German shepherd and was a gift to Biden from his family. Biden’s dog Champ died in June. His other dog, Major, behaved aggressively at the White House and was returned to Biden’s home in Delaware.
