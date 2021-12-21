Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s former military intelligence chief says that Israel was involved in the American airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in January 2020. Maj. Gen. Tamir Heyman, the now-retired general who headed military intelligence until October, appears to be the first official to confirm Israel’s involvement in an interview published in the November issue of a magazine closely affiliated with Israel’s intelligence services. Soleimani headed the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force and helped orchestrate Iran’s involvement with paramilitary groups abroad. He was killed in a U.S. drone strike at the Baghdad airport in January 2020, an incident that threatened to pull the countries into full-blown conflict.