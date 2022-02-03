A hopeful sign? Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks go on

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — When the U.S. and NATO rejected the Kremlin’s security demands over Ukraine last week, fears of an imminent Russian attack against its neighbor soared. But instead of sending armored armadas across the Ukrainian border as the U.S. and its allies had feared, Moscow bombarded Western capitals with diplomatic letters about an international agreement that the Kremlin sees as a strong argument amid the standoff over Ukraine. Even though President Vladimir Putin said a month ago that he wants a quick answer to the Russian demands and isn’t interested in “endless discussions,” Moscow has signaled its readiness for more talks with Washington and NATO.