As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern

CHICAGO (AP) — A major winter storm has left about 350,000 homes and businesses without power across the U.S. The multiday storm dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest and caused a tornado in Alabama that killed one person and critically injured three others. Power companies have struggled to keep pace with freezing rain and snow that weighed down tree limbs and encrusted power lines. Travelers also are dealing with thousands of canceled flights around the U.S. The storm’s path stretched further from the central U.S. on Thursday into more of the South and Northeast. Forecasters said more heavy snow was expected, while heavy ice buildup was likely from Pennsylvania to New England through Friday.