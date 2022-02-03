CNN exec’s ouster rattles prominent staff at pivotal time

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The abrupt ouster of CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker because of a workplace relationship has left some prominent employees feeling angry and uncertain about the direction of their network at a pivotal moment. The company is about to undergo a corporate ownership change, launch a paid streaming service and replace its most popular on-air host at a time of slumping ratings. The decision to oust Zucker unleashed some raw, angry feelings at a CNN newsroom meeting on Wednesday, according to an audio recording obtained by The Associated Press. Executives tried to assure staffers that they would be following the direction Zucker had established.