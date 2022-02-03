GOP now looks to censure Cheney and Kinzinger, not oust them

By SAM METZ and MEAD GRUVER

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican officials meeting in Utah have advanced a watered-down resolution that would formally censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their perceived disloyalty to former President Donald Trump but not try to expel them from the party. The resolution’s passage by a subcommittee Thursday followed hours of hand-wringing over language that initially would have called on the House Republican Conference to expel Cheney and Kinzinger, the only two Republicans on the Jan. 6 House committee. The censure resolution is expected to be voted on Friday by all 168 Republican National Committee members at their winter meeting in Salt Lake City. RNC member Harmeet Dhillon called the watered-down resolution a “middle ground.”