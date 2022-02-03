New US envoy to Japan meets Kishida, vows to deepen alliance

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The new U.S. ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, has pledged to work “wholeheartedly” to deepen Washington’s alliance with Tokyo as he met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. On Friday, the two discussed China’s increasingly assertive military actions and North Korea’s escalating missile tests, among other regional concerns, and agreed to closely cooperate, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Emanuel presented Kishida with a pair of Major League Baseball uniforms for the Cubs and White Sox — with “Kishida 100” printed on the back — from his hometown Chicago where he was previously mayor. The gift won big smiles from Japan’s 100th prime minister, who is an avid baseball fan.