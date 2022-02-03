Olympic fans in US can watch opening ceremony with breakfast

BEIJING (AP) — Olympic fans in the United States will be able to watch the opening ceremony of the Beijing Games on Friday with their morning cup of coffee. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. in China. That’s 7 a.m. on the East Coast of the United States given the 13-hour time difference. NBC has the rights to broadcast the Olympics and will show the opening ceremony live. It will start its show at 6:30 a.m. The network plans to show more than 2,800 hours of coverage across its channels and platforms. Those include NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the streaming app Peacock. According to the network, this year’s Olympics will be the first to include coverage of all events both live and on demand.