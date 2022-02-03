Slain Black Missouri man’s family calls for coroner’s ouster

BOURBON, Mo. (AP) — The family of a Black Missouri man killed by his neighbor is calling for a coroner to resign over his handling of the case and what the family describes as racist social media posts. A lawyer for Justin King’s family on Wednesday asked two oversight boards to investigate Crawford County Coroner Darren Dake. King was killed Nov. 3 by a neighbor in a trailer park in Bourbon, Missouri. His family says Dake mishandled a coroner’s inquest. They also point to a Facebook post in which Dake likens the Black Lives Matter movement to the Ku Klux Klan. Dake says there was no bias in his review of King’s death. He says his words were taken out of context but on Thursday called Black Lives Matter a hate group.