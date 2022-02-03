The Latest: 21 new COVID-19 cases at Beijing Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Organizers at the Beijing Olympics say nine more athletes and officials tested positive for COVID-19 in cases confirmed Thursday. That raises the total to 111 since the Olympic period started on Jan. 23. Organizers say 12 more positive cases were detected among “stakeholders” — mostly workers at the Games including media. The overall total of positive cases is 308 through Thursday. Almost 12,000 people have arrived in Beijing from outside China.