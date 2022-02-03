Yemen rebel attack on UAE brings tragedy to Indian families

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Indian and Pakistani workers who are part of a vast foreign workforce powering the United Arab Emirates’ economy were caught in the crossfire of a wider regional war last month. An attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck an industrial area of Abu Dhabi, killing three people and wounding six in the rebels’ first-known assault on Emirati soil. The rare strike on the UAE and attacks that followed have ratcheted up tensions in the Mideast, rattled residents of the coastal federation and threatened its long-standing reputation as a safe haven for expats. A survivor of the attack and a victim’s family members recall the terrible instant that changed their lives.