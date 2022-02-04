Chicago activists want federal charges for Jason Van Dyke

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago community organizers are vowing to continue protests calling for federal charges against Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer released from a state prison Thursday after serving less than half of his nearly seven-year sentence for killing Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The group spoke Friday at a church on the city’s South Side and included eight of the nine people who were arrested inside the federal courthouse in downtown Chicago on Thursday for violating the chief judge’s order for demonstrations. Their arrests followed a larger protest outside the building.