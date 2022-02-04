Childs gets prosecutors’ ‘wholehearted’ backing for DC court

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bipartisan group of two dozen former South Carolina federal prosecutors are offering their “wholehearted support” for Judge Michelle Childs’ nomination to an appellate court. That potential elevation is on hold due to Childs’ consideration for an even higher post on the U.S. Supreme Court. The attorneys wrote a letter to Senate leaders, as well as top Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Childs is currently a judge on South Carolina’s federal court. President Joe Biden has nominated her for a post on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Her confirmation hearing had been expected this week but was delayed indefinitely following White House confirmation Childs was under consideration for the Supreme Court.