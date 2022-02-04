Gas explosion in SW Pakistan coalmine kills 4 workers

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani mine official says a methane gas explosion in a coal mine in southwest Pakistan has killed four workers, while three others were rescued from the partly collapsed mine. A mine inspector says the blast early Saturday took place in the Sra Ghazgai mine area outside Quetta, where the mine was allegedly being operated illegally. The inspector says no owner or contractor linked to the mine could be located after the explosion because the rescued workers were in no condition to provide details. Ghani said the mine was being thoroughly examined to ensure no others were trapped deep in the collapsed mine.