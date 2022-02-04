Japan border policy keeps thousands of foreigners in limbo

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of foreigners have been denied entry to study, work or visit families in Japan, which has kept its doors closed to most overseas visitors during the pandemic. Foreign students and scholars say the measures are unfair and force talented visitors elsewhere. Some excluded students and academics say it’s hurting not only their future but also Japan’s international profile and national interests. About half a million foreigners including academics, researchers and others with highly skilled jobs as well as 150,000 foreign students have been affected. Frustrated students have gathered near Japanese diplomatic compounds around the world to protest. Japan plans to keep the measures in place through the end of February as it deals with an omicron surge.