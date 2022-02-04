Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir discharged from heart hospital

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been discharged from the National Heart Institute two weeks after he was admitted. The hospital said he will recuperate at home and continue his follow-up medical treatment as needed. The 96-year-old two-time former premier, once the world’s oldest leader, was admitted to the coronary care unit on Jan. 20 for the third time in just over a month. The latest hospital stay followed an elective medical procedure at the same hospital on Jan. 7. In December, he was admitted for a full medical checkup and observation. His prolonged stay at the hospital sparked concerns over his health. Mahathir said in a video message Friday that he is recovering well.