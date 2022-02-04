Seattle mother IDed as victim fatally shot on California bus

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say that a Seattle woman was the person fatally shot inside a Greyhound bus in Northern California after a 21-year-old man who was acting erratically. Four others were wounded. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 43-year-old Karin Dalton died at the scene of Wednesday’s shooting in the city of Oroville. Her relatives tell the Sacramento Bee that she was traveling with her 14-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter, who was one of those wounded in the shooting. Asaahdi Coleman, of Sacramento, was charged Friday with murder and attempted murder. Coleman’s attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment.