‘Someone else’s festival’: No North Korea at ally’s Olympics

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — During the last Winter Games, North Korea basked in the global limelight in South Korea. Hundreds of athletes, cheerleaders and officials pushed hard to woo their South Korean and U.S. rivals in a bid for diplomacy that has since stalled. Four years later, on the eve of the 2022 Winter Olympics in its main ally China, North Korea is making headlines again. This time it’s with a high-paced run of missile tests. And it doesn’t plan to send any athletes and officials. Experts say North Korea will likely temporarily halt its testing activity during the Games but launch bigger weapons once the Olympics are over.