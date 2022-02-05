Skip to Content
Protests against COVID-19 measures spread across Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Protesters opposed to vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions held rallies in cities across Canada in a show of solidarity with a week-long demonstration in the national capital.  Officials in Ottawa and numerous provincial capitals worked to ensure that escalating protests against pandemic-related public health measures remained peaceful.  By midday Saturday in Ottawa, thousands of demonstrators mingled near open fires on the snow-plastered lawn in front Parliament Hill. Participants roasted hotdogs under tarps, while two men on horseback traipsed through the town, one carrying a flag in support of former U.S. president Donald Trump. Toronto police set up road blocks, preventing trucks and cars from getting near the provincial legislature 

