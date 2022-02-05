Cyclone Batsirai blows across Indian Ocean toward Madagascar

By LAETITIA BEZAIN

Associated Press

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Weather officials forecast that the full force of Cyclone Batsirai is to hit Madagascar Saturday evening. Madagascar’s meteorology department said the cyclone is gaining strength as it blows across the Indian Ocean, with gale-force winds reaching peaks of 235 kilometers (145 miles) per hour. The weather department said Batsirai, which means help in the Shona language, is expected to inflict “significant and widespread damage, particularly flooding in the east, the southeast and the central highlands.” As a precaution, 22,000 people have been evacuated to gymnasiums, schools or churches, especially around Mananjary, on the east coast.