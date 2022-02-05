Demonstrators protest killing of Congolese refugee in Brazil

By DIANE JEANTET and DIARLEI RODRIGUES

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Demonstrators gathered on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and other Brazilian cities to protest the killing of a 24-year-old Congolese refugee who was beaten to death on Jan. 24, and which sparked outrage and revulsion across the nation. In Rio, they gathered outside the same beach kiosk where Moïse Mugenyi Kabagambe had recently been working in Barra da Tijuca, a neighborhood known for its upmarket condominiums and shopping malls. The two lanes in front of the kiosk were covered with banners featuring images and photos of Moïse.