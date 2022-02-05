French far-right presidential candidates fight for limelight

PARIS (AP) — France’s dueling far-right presidential candidates are holding back-to-back campaign rallies Saturday. Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour are trying to steal each other’s thunder and keep their anti-immigration, anti-Islam agenda front and center in the race for the April presidential election. Both are hoping to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in the two-round election April 10 and 24. Macron has a campaign team in place but has yet to officially declare his candidacy. A centrist, he has shifted to the right amid growing support for conservative and far-right policies, notably on security and immigration.