Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month. Joel Greenberg’s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Florida to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. In court papers, Greenberg’s attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in investigations. Attorney Fritz Scheller says he will a file motion outlining the reasons for the extension but that it contained “sensitive” information. He asked for it to be sealed.