German leader’s stance on Russia looms over 1st visit to US

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is flying to Washington this week to reassure Americans that his country stands alongside the United States and other NATO partners in opposing any Russian aggression against Ukraine. Scholz has publicly said that Moscow would pay a “high price” in the event of an attack. But his government’s refusal to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, bolster its troop presence in eastern Europe or spell out which sanctions it would support against Russia has drawn criticism abroad and at home. German officials insist their country is doing its part, but acknowledge privately that Berlin risks being portrayed as an unreliable NATO partner. Much criticism has focused on Germany’s heavy reliance on Russian supplies of natural gas.