Iconic tapestry of Picasso’s `Guernica’ is back at the UN

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The iconic tapestry of Pablo Picasso’s “Guernica,” which is considered by numerous art critics as perhaps the most powerful anti-war painting in history, has returned to its place of honor at the United Nations after a year-long absence that angered and dismayed many U.N. diplomats and staff. The tapestry of the painting was re-hung Saturday outside the Security Council, the U.N body charged with ensuring international peace and security. The tapestry was commissioned in 1955 by the late US vice president Nelson Rockefeller and loaned to the UN. His son, who had asked for it back, returned it on loan.