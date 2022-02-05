Illinois judge blocks school mask mandate, state to appeal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois judge has issued a temporary restraining order that prevents school districts from complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mandate that requires students to wear masks in the classroom. In Friday’s ruling, Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow wrote that Pritzker overstepped his legal authority with the mandate and determined that other emergency orders he issued to combat the spread of COVID-19, including one that mandates vaccinations for school employees, are “null and void.” Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul say the ruling will put students and school staffers at risk of contracting and spreading the virus. Raoul says he will appeal the decision.