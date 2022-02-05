John Honderich, ex-publisher of the Toronto Star, dies at 75

TORONTO (AP) — John Honderich, the former editor and publisher of the Toronto Star, has died. A Star spokesman said Honderich passed away in his Toronto home at the age of 75 on Saturday. The Canadian businessman was the publisher of the Star from 1994 to 2004. Honderich, whose father was the late Beland Honderich, also a former publisher of the Toronto Star, was part of the Canadian newspaper industry from birth. Much of his working life revolved around the paper, which was founded in 1892 and — until recently — partly owned by his family.