Macron’s government seeks to give Islam a French makeover

By BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

NICE, France (AP) — The French government on Saturday is introducing a new body meant to reshape Islam in France and rid it of extremism. It will include clergy and laypeople meant to help lead the largest Muslim community in western Europe. Few disagree that radicalization is a danger. But critics also see the efforts as a political ploy to lure right-wing voters to President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party ahead of April’s presidential election. Supporters say it will keep the country and its 5 million Muslims safe and free of foreign influence.