No clear presidential frontrunner as Costa Ricans cast votes

By JAVIER CÓRDOBA

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Ricans will vote for a new president and all seats of the National Assembly Sunday in a elections that have yet to see a clear favorite emerge among 25 candidates to lead the Central American nation. More than 3.5 million are eligible to vote, but a large proportion remained undecided in the final days before the vote. If no candidate captures at least 40% of the vote, a second round of voting will be held April 3 between the top two candidates. No single candidate was even close to that threshold in recent polls.