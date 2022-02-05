Peru’s latest PM resigns amid past domestic violence reports

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s newly named prime minister has resigned a day after President Pedro Castillo announced that he will renew his Cabinet yet again amid the biggest crisis since his administration began. Hector Valer, the third prime minister in the six months of Castillo’s government, said he was “machine-gunned by the newspapers” that created an image of him as “abusive and violent.” Local media released police complaints from 2016 against Valer for domestic violence in which his wife and daughter accused him of physical aggression. Valer denied having assaulted them. He is Peru’s shortest-serving prime minister in the last 42 years at just three days on the job.