Queen seems chatty at largest reception since health scare

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has attended her largest public engagement since a recent health scare, mingling with guests at a reception ahead of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. The monarch met Saturday with members of the local community during a tea at Sandringham, her country estate in eastern England where she normally spends the anniversary. The 95-year-old queen leaned on a walking stick as she talked with guests. The guests included former cookery school student Angela Wood who helped perfect the recipe for coronation chicken, a dish created for the queen’s coronation in 1953. The queen had been on the throne for more than a year when the formal coronation ceremony took place.