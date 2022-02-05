Recent blaze at fertilizer plant wasn’t 1st fire there

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city confirms that firefighters responded in late December to what an incident report called a smoldering pile of “fertilizer material” at a plant where, weeks later, an explosion and uncontrolled flames would force thousands to flee their homes. The Winston-Salem Journal reported details of the report Saturday in response to a public records request. On Dec. 26, residents living near the Winston Weaver plant called 911 to report smelling smoke and seeing haze. Following the most recent fire, city officials made no mention of the December fire and the fire chief said there was no attempt to hide it.