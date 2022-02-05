Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has sent a pair of long-range nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over its ally Belarus amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said the two Tu-22M3 bombers practiced interaction with the Belarusian air force and air defense assets during a four-hour mission on Saturday. The flight followed several similar patrols over Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north. The bombers’ mission came as the Kremlin has moved troops from Siberia and the Far East to Belarus for sweeping joint drills. The deployment added to the Russian military buildup near Ukraine, fueling Western fears of a possible invasion.